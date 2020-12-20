Gal Gadot Indulges In Chocolate Cake During Press Junket

Gal Gadot was all of us while digging into some chocolate cake during a press junket.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star was taking part in a virtual interview where she made sure to indulge herself.

“Ever wondered how do we do press junkets during a pandemic,” Gadot captioned a video of herself with her team while eating the delicious looking cake.

“Well we start off with a giant chocolate cake and take it from there,” she added.

Gadot was also very careful while taking a bite not to ruin her red lipstick.

Off screen, her co-star Kristen Wiig can be heard saying “that looks so good.”

Gadot’s personal trainer Magnus Lygdback recently told THR that “there are five meals a day, and three out of the cycle’s 20 meals” can be whatever she wants.

Chocolate cake is a pretty good choice in our books.