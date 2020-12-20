‘The Witcher’ Shares Humorous Blooper Reel

The world could use a laugh right now and thanks to “The Witcher” you can have one.

Netflix recently released the blooper reel from the Henry Cavill led show.

The video, which runs around one minute, includes many missed lines, Cavill greased up in baby oil and a scene which has to be reshot because the horse behind Cavill is pooping.

The bloopers come just after new pictures from season two were released.

“The Witcher”‘s official Twitter account is currently celebrating #Witchmas where they treat fans with a different surprise and questions. Fans picked for the blooper reel to be released instead of “law of surprise”.

I heard you wanted bloopers and blunders? Or choose the surprise, and open up a world of wonders… #Witchmas — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 18, 2020

No official set release date for season two has been set but is expected in the later half of 2021.