Mandy Moore Shares Third Trimester Pregnancy Struggles, ‘Hormones Are No Joke’

Mandy Moore is opening up about the struggles of pregnancy.

The “This Is Us” star is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and shared some of the issues that she is suffering from during her third trimester.

“Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck??” Moore questioned in her Instagram Stories. “I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”

In a second post, Moore thanked everyone for their responses.

“Today is a new day and I definitely feel less ‘off’ but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon,” Moore wrote. “Hormones are no joke.”

Moore announced her pregnancy in September with a post captioned, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

She previously opened up to SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” about nausea in her first trimester.

“I couldn’t eat. I lost a bunch of weight. I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day,” she said. “But luckily, I know that’s not the case for everybody that it sometimes can, you know, persevere for the entire pregnancy. So, I’m lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now.”