John Legend Shares The Gifts That Chrissy Teigen Gets Him Every Christmas

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have some sweet family Christmas traditions.

During the “Wild” singer’s video series titled “Legendary Christmas Tales”, Legend shared the presents that Chrissy Teigen always gets him.

Legend said that they are “a big robe family” so Teigen gives him one and a new work bag every year.

“We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time. She gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me,” Legend said.

As for the bag, Legend uses it as a carryall and brings it “everywhere so he can be reminded of Chrissy’s great taste and generosity throughout the year.”

In another video, Legend revealed that his favourite Christmas song is “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway.