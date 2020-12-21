John Krasinski Is Back With ‘Some Good News’ And Special Guest Dwayne Johnson

With Christmas approaching, John Krasinski has returned to brighten things up.

The star of “The Office” has dropped a brand-new “Some Good News” holiday special, bringing much-needed cheer at the end of a long year, with help from some very special guests.

In the episode, Krasinski shares some heart-warming stories, including a makeshift wedding that happened at a hospital cancer ward, and 900 strangers who bought each others’ meals at a Dairy Queen.

He also speaks with Jay Abel, a widowed father who put his comics memorabilia up for auction online so he could afford to buy presents for his kids.

Krasinski enlists Dwayne Johnson to play Santa—or, “Dwanta,” as he’s now known—to help take care of Abel’s kids’ Christmas wishlist.

“You are what the holidays are all about,” Johnson tells the father of two. “You embody the spirit. And I feel very confident I can speak for my friend John here in that, you know, the true measure of a man and true measure of a human being truly is always what’s in their heart. Always what’s deep down in their heart, and their mana.”

Johnson also invites Abel and his kids to visit the set of his upcoming DC Universe movie “Black Adam” when it is safe.

The episode also features George Clooney and Justin Timberlake.

Krasinski launched “Some Good News” in March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, producing eight episodes of the show before selling it to ViacomCBS.