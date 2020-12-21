Ed Sheeran Releases New Song And Performance Video ‘Afterglow’

After 18 long months, Ed Sheeran is finally back.

On Monday, the artist released the new song “Afterglow”, along with a performance video.

Announcing the single on Instagram, Sheeran explained that he wrote the song in 2019, and added that it is not actually the first single from his next album.

“We were love drunk waiting on a miracle/Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow,” Sheeran sings. “So alone in love like the world had disappeared/Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go/I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow.”

Along with the track, Sheeran also released the cover artwork for the single, which he created himself.

Photo: Ed Sheeran

In September, Sheeran announced the birth of his first child, Lyra, with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Fans reacted with excitement on Twitter to news of new music from Sheeran.

Ok but I absolutely love this… Ed Sheeran never disappoints pic.twitter.com/k48AyL4Fms — 𝙲 (@GdayMan_) December 21, 2020