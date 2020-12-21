Garth Brooks Tears Up And Restarts Performance Of ‘Belleau Wood’ During Live Holiday Special

Garth Brooks had to compose himself in the middle of his CBS holiday special on Sunday night.

On “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event”, the country superstar teared up while performing his Christmas classic “Belleau Wood”, a track he co-wrote in the ’90s about Christmas during the First World War.

Going LIVE on @CBS for #GarthandTrishaLIVE! Tweet us your requests! Merry Christmas Xo pic.twitter.com/InPwI7ABlz — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) December 21, 2020

Brooks and his wife performed a wide variety of holiday songs requested from fans online, but when someone insisted he play “Belleau Wood”, Yearwood told her husband, “Good luck, buddy. This one makes me cry and I never cry.”

The emotional ballad tells the story of the 1914 Christmas ceasefires among British, French, and German soldiers, which details both the tragedy of war and the triumph of the human spirit.

The lyrics include: “Oh the snowflakes fell in silence / Over Belleau Wood that night / For a Christmas truce had been declared / By both sides of the fight.”

Before performing the heartfelt song, Brooks shared that he typically does an abbreviated version of it, but he insisted on singing the whole thing on Sunday night, making it even harder to make it through.

Just happened upon #GarthandTrishaLIVE when they were singing Belleau Wood. Watching the rest of this! #imnotcrying #yourecrying — Sarah Berumez (@Berumez1Th516) December 21, 2020

“I love this whole story,” said Brooks as he began strumming his guitar.

Visibly overcome with emotion, the singer got teary-eyed and stopped playing to take a moment to collect his emotions before saying, “Almost made it, so sorry,” while wiping his eyes with tears.

The country couple also performed festive renditions of “Silent Night”, “Mary Had A Little Lamb”, “O Holy Night”, and many more.