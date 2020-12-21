Director Peter Jackson Reveals First Footage From Beatles Documentary ‘Get Back’

Beatles fans are getting a special peek behind the curtain.

On Monday, director Peter Jackson revealed a first look at his upcoming documentary “The Beatles: Get Back”.

Introducing the clip, the director explains that though the film was originally meant to be released around this time, it was set back due to the pandemic. Thankfully, production is back on track in New Zealand.

“We’ve got 56 hours of never-before-seen Beatles footage, and it’s really…it’s great stuff,” Jackson says. “I would say we’re about halfway through the edit now, but because you’ve been so patient and the film’s been delayed until 2021, we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview.”

He then introduces what he calls a “montage” of footage from the available material, showing the iconic Liverpool rock band in the recording studio creating their final album Let It Be, with the song “Get Back” playing in the background.

With footage originally filmed in 1969, the documentary also features audio from over 150 hours of recordings, fully restored, revealing to fans how John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr planned and pulled off their iconic rooftop concert.

The film features the entirety of the Beatles last live performance as a group, as well as other songs from the band’s final two albums.

“The Beatles: Get Back” is set to open in theatres August 27, 2021.