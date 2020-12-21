Kelly Clarkson Performs Powerful ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of Coldplay’s ‘Princess Of China’

Kelly Clarkson and Coldplay fans, unite.

During her most recent “Kellyoke” cover on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the singer debuted her take on the Coldplay classic, “Princess Of China”.

Fit with powerful lights and her band Y’all, Clarkson brought down the virtually filled house.

Coldplay dropped “Princess Of China” as one of their singles for the 2011 album, Mylo Xyloto. The tune features Rihanna.

“Could’ve been the princess, you be a king/Could’ve had a castle, and a ring,” Clarkson belts for the chorus. “But no, you let me go.”

Last week, Clarkson got festive with a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas”, watch it here.