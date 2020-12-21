Director Patty Jenkins Talks Fighting For Better Pay On ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Patty Jenkins is making sure she gets paid what she deserves.

In the latest episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the “Wonder Woman 1984” director explains how she fought for a better payday on the superhero sequel.

“It’s interesting as someone who never made any profit in my career up until ‘Wonder Woman’, that I was always at peace with it. I was like, ‘Hey I get it,'” she said.

“But now I was like, ‘Listen, I never made any money in my career because you always had the leverage and I didn’t. But now the shoe is on the other foot so it’s time to turn the table.'”

Talking about the discrepancy between pay for men and women in Hollywood, Jenkins said, “I don’t want to talk about a quote system that’s boxed me out and it’s not even true.

“It was easy to find that all of the men not just had quotes, they’d made an independent film and then a first [superhero] movie. They got paid seven times more than me for the first superhero movie. Then on the second one, they got paid more than me still.”

Asking for proper pay on the sequel was a no-brainer for Jenkins.

“It was an easy fight to say, ‘This can’t be. It super can’t be. And it really can’t be on “Wonder Woman”…'” she said. “It was an interesting thing to do, but it was an easy thing to do in the fact I was dead serious.

“That I was like, ‘If I can’t be victorious in this regard, then I’m letting everyone down.’ If not me, who? So it became something I became very, very, very passionate about.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” will hit theatres and on-demand on Christmas Day.