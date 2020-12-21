Jon Favreau Confirms ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Is A Spinoff Of ‘The Mandalorian’, Coming 2021

Jon Favreau has put an end to speculation surrounding the just-announced Boba Fett series on Disney+.

“The Mandalorian” creator and executive producer confirmed “The Book Of Boba Fett” will be a spinoff of “The Mandalorian” and is currently in pre-production for a December 2021 release date. The surprise project was announced in a post-credits sequence in the season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” leading to rumours the Boba Fett story would be the focus of season 3.

“This is actually separate from ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3,” Favreau says, setting the record straight during an interview on “Good Morning America” on Monday. Adding “The Book Of Boba Fett” will film before season 3 of “The Mandalorian” with Pedro Pascal in the lead, Favreau says the spinoff reveal wasn’t made during the Disney Investor Day announcements because “we didn’t want to spoil the surprise” of the finale.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen will star in the spinoff, reprising their roles as Boba Fett and assassin Fennec Shand.

Both season 3 of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book Of Boba Fett” will arrive on Disney+ at the end of 2021. The Boba Fett series is one of several announced “Star Wars” series coming to the streaming site, including the animated “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and the live-action “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series with Ewan McGregor and the “Rogue One” spinoff “Andor” starring Diego Luna, coming in 2022.