Zooey Deschanel Gets Mistaken For Katy Perry In Singer’s Surprise ‘Not The End Of The World’ Music Video

Katy Perry and her doppelgänger Zooey Deschanel are finally joining forces.

For the singer’s surprise music video for “Not The End Of The World”, a group of aliens accidentally abduct the “New Girl” star, 40, mistaking her for Perry, 36.

The aliens insist Deschanel is the real Perry and dress the actress up in some iconic outfits of Perry.

Deschanel’s appearance wasn’t the only surprise as Perry’s four-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, made her music video debut. While we couldn’t see the little one, we could hear sweet little cooing from the comfort of her Minnie Mouse-themed stroller. Earlier this year, Perry welcomed Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom.

“It’s not the end of the world/No, not the end of the world/Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire/Don’t lose hope,” Perry sings in the tune, which is the perfect track to end 2020. “It’s no funeral we’re attending/Actually, just the beginning.”

Fans are loving the new track and video from Perry. See some of the reaction on Twitter below.

even the aliens know that teenage dream was that iconic 🪐🤣 NOT THE END OF THE WORLD #NotTheEndOfTheWorldVideo pic.twitter.com/JS4yMGEdL2 — There it is, Bradley (@thejitterbug759) December 21, 2020

zooey deschanel as katy perry in not the end of the world lmaoooo 😭 this is a pop culture moment pic.twitter.com/XKuD9PH3eN — ‏ً (@likeathornrose) December 21, 2020

the aliens dropping off zooey deschanel after finding out shes not katy perry. NOT THE END OF THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/5prvznhAMP — rere (@kctys) December 21, 2020

“Not the End of the World” is the best music video released this year. The concept, storyline, costumes, production and cast are all amazing! 🌍💙 pic.twitter.com/fN25nHPdXu — Knight ✝ (@perrysknight_) December 21, 2020