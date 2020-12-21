Zooey Deschanel Gets Mistaken For Katy Perry In Singer’s Surprise ‘Not The End Of The World’ Music Video

By Aynslee Darmon.

Katy Perry and her doppelgänger Zooey Deschanel are finally joining forces.

For the singer’s surprise music video for “Not The End Of The World”, a group of aliens accidentally abduct the “New Girl” star, 40, mistaking her for Perry, 36.

The aliens insist Deschanel is the real Perry and dress the actress up in some iconic outfits of Perry.

Deschanel’s appearance wasn’t the only surprise as Perry’s four-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, made her music video debut. While we couldn’t see the little one, we could hear sweet little cooing from the comfort of her Minnie Mouse-themed stroller. Earlier this year, Perry welcomed Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom.

“It’s not the end of the world/No, not the end of the world/Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire/Don’t lose hope,” Perry sings in the tune, which is the perfect track to end 2020. “It’s no funeral we’re attending/Actually, just the beginning.”

Fans are loving the new track and video from Perry. See some of the reaction on Twitter below.

