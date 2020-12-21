Simu Liu Addresses Those Deleted Tweets About Mark Wahlberg Ahead Of Filming ‘Arthur The King’ Together

Ahead of filming his upcoming project “Arthur The King: The Dog Who Crossed The Jungle To Find A Home”, actor Simu Liu is addressing his past tweets about co-star Mark Wahlberg.

Just a week after being cast in the film, which is based on the 2017 novel of the same name, the Canadian actor, 31, admitted to going back into his Twitter feed and deleting some negative tweets about Wahlberg.

“Let me get this straight,” Liu wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “Mark Wahlberg beat a helpless Vietnamese man with a stick until he passed out when he was 16, and is attempting to get the courts to grant him an official pardon on the basis that he’s ‘turned his life around’?”

RELATED: Simu Liu Wraps Filming On Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’: ‘It Will Be IMPOSSIBLE For Hollywood To Ignore Us’

you can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/6fDrXl8lnF — gastrodoll (@sighyam) December 19, 2020

Liu’s tweet was in reference to a 1988 charge against Wahlberg, who was 16 years old at the time. Wahlberg was convicted of two counts of assault and battery (one with a 5-foot wooden pole) against two Vietnamese men.

After the re-shared tweet went viral, Liu addressed why he deleted them in the first place.

RELATED: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Simu Liu Announced As New UNICEF Canada Ambassador

“So I guess this is happening on Twitter right now? Some thoughts below: I signed on to ‘Arthur The King’ because I absolutely adored the script, which tells the beautiful story of how a dog changed the lives of four adventure racers in the forests of Ecuador,” he explained. “I deleted a couple of tweets I made regarding the past actions of one of my costars as a gesture of professionalism and to open to [sic] door to progressive conversations and (hopefully) positive change.”

Liu added, “I meant what I said in the moment; I was very angry hearing about what happened. But that doesn’t mean I don’t think there’s room to grow and work together to find an opportunity to educate and do some good.”

While “Arthur The King” has no scheduled release date as of yet, Liu’s other project, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings”, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 9, 2021.