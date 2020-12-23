‘Black Mirror’ Showrunners Proclaim ‘Death To 2020’ In Star-Studded Netflix Special Trailer, Plus First Look At Joe Keery’s Character

The year 2020 is finally getting the treatment it deserves.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the new comedy special “Death to 2020”, from “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker and co-producer Annabel Jones.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Black Mirror’ Character Ashley O Releases Another Song

Hugh Grant. Photo: KEITH BERNSTEIN/NETFLIX

Produced in mockumentary style, the special unpacks the wild year that was, featuring talking-head interviews with a range of fictional experts and commentators, played by stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, Diane Morgan, Laurence Fishburne, and Tracey Ullman as Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’d say it was a train wreck and a s**t show, but that would be unfair to trains and s**t,” Leslie Jones says in the trailer.

Two days later, Netflix dropped another special for the trailer, offering a bit of insight into Keery’s character, Duke Goolies, who describes himself as “a content provider” as well as “a barman/mixologist” who has sidelines as a life coach and “DJ for gender-neutral gender reveal parties.”

In the clip, the character reveals that he “kind of saw [the pandemic] coming because I was following coronavirus back before, you know, pre-Wuhan days, when it was still inside of bats.”

Brooker says of the special, “Those who only know me through ‘Black Mirror’ may not realize that when not writing speculative sci-fi about people frowning at smartphones, I’ve spent years making comedy shows in the UK, including many topical comedy specials. So to me, ‘Death to 2020′ feels like the collision of several different strands. (Do strands ‘collide’? No. Apologies).”

Tracey Ullman. Photo: KEITH BERNSTEIN/NETFLIX

He continues, “But the approach for this is quite different to most of the topical comedy I’ve done in the past. For one thing I’m not on screen presenting it — a relief for anyone watching in 4K — and it’s more character-based. In the loneliest year on record, I got to work (remotely) with writers and team members from my previous comedies, as well as many sickeningly talented people who were new to me.”

RELATED: Trent Reznor ‘Really Happy’ With Miley Cyrus Singing Reworked Nine Inch Nails Songs On ‘Black Mirror’

Annabel Jones adds, “This year has been unusual in many regards but what’s unified this year is the main stories we focus on — huge global stories, stories that affect the whole world, so we knew what the structure of the show was going to be with quite a few surprises along the way!”

“Death to 2020” premieres Dec. 27 on Netflix.