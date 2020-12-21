Richie Sambora Addresses 2013 Bon Jovi Exit: ‘Family Had To Come First’

Richie Sambora is looking back at his decision to leave Bon Jovi.

The guitarist, 61, who left the band in 2013, sat down with People magazine for a new interview and opened up about his exit, admitting family influenced his decision.

Sambora is father to Ava, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Heather Locklear.

RELATED: Richie Sambora Defends Decision To Leave Bon Jovi In 2013: ‘Breaking Up Is Hard To Do’

“It wasn’t a popular decision by any means, obviously, but there was really almost no choice about it. I had a lot of conscious work to do around [my personal life],” the rocker admitted.

“We’ve been through a lot of things together. That was a time of psychological maintenance for the family… You know, I ain’t no angel. But I realized, Ava needed me to be around at that point in time.”

“Family had to come first, and that’s what happened.”

RELATED: Richie Sambora Has ‘No Regrets’ About Stepping Away From Bon Jovi To Be A Full-Time Dad

Sambora also addressed his past addiction to painkillers and alcohol. He went to rehab twice, in 2007 and 2011.

“My Lord, when I look back and start to list the tours … 18 and a half months of being on the road, 52 countries. It’s like, Wow. It was really time for a break. We did that 14 times over a 31-year period.”

But now, everything is in place for Sambora: “I’m lucky enough to have an amazing relationship with my daughter… I’m very, very proud of her and the way she turned out. She’s an amazing young woman with a bright future. She’s just dedicated to being a good person. And she is.”