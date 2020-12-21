Ryan Reynolds Shares Legally Obligated Congratulations To Hugh Jackman For Winning Charity Feud

It’s official. Hugh Jackman won and Ryan Reynolds lost.

On Monday, Reynolds tweeted out a video that he said he had a “legal obligation” to post, announcing that Jackman was the winner of their feud to support the Laughing Man Foundation and SickKids Foundation charities.

Thank you, @SamsClub CEO Kath McLay. The REAL winner of the feud is @sickkids Foundation and @laughingmanco Foundation. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 21, 2020

In the video, a representative from Sam’s Club, which hosted the feud for a good cause, video-calls Jackman to tell him he’s won.

“That is amazing news,” Jackman says. “Honestly it was an honour. Everyone at the Laughing Man Foundation is going to be so happy.”

He then asks whether she’s told Reynolds yet, but the rep says, “No, that’s my next call.”

“You’ve done enough,” Jackman tells her. “I got this one.”

After hanging up, he dials “Bryan” on his phone, and when Reynolds picks up, he immediately tells him, “You lost the Sam’s Club thing. I won. Everyone hates you. Bye.”

Jackman also responded to Reynolds’ tweet sharing the video.