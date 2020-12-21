Listen To Coldplay’s New Surprise Japanese Bonus Track ‘Flags’

Coldplay surprised fans with the unexpected release of new pop ballad, “Flags” which was cut from the group’s original Everyday Life album.

On Monday, the band shared the new track to social media, saying: “We love this song but by the time it came along the spaces on Everyday Life had been filled and we had to socially distance it. Thankyou for all the ways you’ve supported us this year. We love & appreciate you more than you could know.”

The smooth, uplifting song about living up to your potential opens with the captivating verse, “Talked amongst skeletons this morning/ Aside from all the medicine and health/ If you could do it all again, would you do it all the same?/ Is there something that you’d tell your former self?/ There were those that wished they’d spun upon a jukebox/ There were pirates who had never seen the sea/ But the one recurring theme, the one recurring dream they had/ Was to be whatever they wanted to be.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Powerful ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of Coldplay’s ‘Princess Of China’

It’s thought-provoking chorus touches upon the theme of just being who you are. “To be Pyotr Tchaikovsky/ To be free like everyone else/ There will be no flags to warn me, no!/ ‘Cause I just want to be myself,” Chris Martin sings.

In November 2019, The band released their eighth studio album, Everyday Life, split into two parts, “Sunrise” and “Sunset”, and was preceded by the singles “Orphans” and “Arabesque.”

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Says She Tries ‘Not To Care What People Think’ As She Talks New Movie, Directing Coldplay Video

Check out the tweet and listen to “Flags” below: