Tom Hanks Is Willing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Publicly To Prove Safety

Tom Hanks is happy to wait his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a new virtual interview with Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show, the actor talked about the vaccine for the coronavirus, and whether he plans to get it.

“We’ll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it gets it,” Hanks said.

Asked whether he’d be willing to get the vaccine publicly to help show people it’s safe, he said, “Yeah, sure.”

Talking about his and wife Rita Wilson’s experience getting COVID-19 early in the pandemic, Hanks noted that while they only dealt with the illness for about 10 days, the most important thing was staying isolated.

“I think that was much more important, as the second half of the COVID-19 formula was that we didn’t give it to anybody,” he said. “Locking down, we’d wear masks and we still do, not just so that we don’t catch it but that you don’t give it to somebody.”

Hanks also talked about his plans for Christmas, and admitted he still has some gift shopping to do.

“Because Dad has been gone for as long as he has, it will be a little bit on the muted side but we have yet to decorate the tree and I have essentially, what is the day today, the 17th? I have 8 shopping days, really only 7 shopping days left until Christmas,” he said “What was I going to bring back from Australia a hand-painted boomerang and jars of veggemite? I have some shopping I gotta do. I will be hitting up whatever stores are open.