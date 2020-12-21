Kourtney Kardashian Has A Colourful At-Home Christmas Celebration As Romy And Michele

Kourtney Kardashian is having a very “Romy And Michele” Christmas.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 41, shared a look inside her at-home Christmas celebration with pal Veronique Vicari Barnes as they paid homage to Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino’s movie characters Romy and Michele from the 1997 cult comedy “Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion”.

Posing in some glam getups, Kardashian shared a number of snaps.

The Poosh founder wore a vintage Dolce and Gabbana green paisley number and Jimmy Choo pumps.

The snaps also gave fans a look at her holiday decor, including a stunning Christmas tree and a number of fake polar bears.

Kardashian’s posts come just weeks after younger sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party will not be taking place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978,” Khloe wrote to Twitter. “Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”