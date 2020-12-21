Miles Teller Talks ‘Less Stressful’ Life With Wife Keleigh Sperry, And Controversial ‘Esquire’ Interview

Miles Teller is feeling better than ever.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star is on the cover of the latest Men’s Health. In the issue, he reveals how his marriage to Keleigh Sperry has kept him grounded through quarantine.

“We just hang out. She keeps me calm,” Teller says of his wife. “It’s pretty great…I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

Miles Teller. Photo: Beau Grealy for Men’s Health

Talking about how they’ve kept busy during the pandemic, the actor says, “Keleigh and I both worked on our backyard and did some landscaping. We planted a lemon tree, hydrangeas, and a rose garden. Since we were staring at our backyard a whole lot more than usual, we wanted to add colour.”

The 33-year-old also shares that Sperry once bought him the perfect Christmas present: a toilet.

“I was in Tokyo and that was the first time I used one of those Toto toilets. You know what one of those is, dude? It’s a heated toilet! And it sprays you and then air-dries you. They know what they’re doing over there!” he explains.

“Dude, my wife got it for me for Christmas, which was really nice of her,” he adds. “I put it in the downstairs bathroom so everybody could use it. And they spend so much time in there, it is ridiculous.”

Teller also talks about his reaction to a 2015 interview he did with Esquire, in which the author wrote, “You’re sitting across from Miles Teller at the Luminary restaurant in Atlanta and trying to figure out if he’s a d**k.”

The article said of Teller, “He gives you a hug and goes off to contribute to the cache or catalog or canon or whatever the f**k you call it and charm the world with his d**kishness.”

At the time, the actor responded directly on Twitter, writing, “@esquire couldn’t be more wrong. I don’t think there’s anything cool or entertaining about being a dick or an as*hole. Very misrepresenting.”

Looking back on it, Teller now says, “It was frustrating because my parents always told me the one thing you take to the grave is your reputation.”

Talking about his role as a modern Navy pilot in the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel, Teller remarks, “There is none of that alpha bravado. Flying these jets is so hard. The difference between a squadron pilot and a Top Gun pilot is how well they understand the plane.”