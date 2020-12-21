Lil Wayne Questions His Worth After Grammy Snub

Lil Wayne is questioning his ‘worth’ after The Recording Academy failed to invite him to the 2021 Grammys.

Despite earning a number one on the Billboard 200 chart in January with his celebrated album Funeral, the “No Ceilings” Rapper tweeted on Sunday: “As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

In support of the hip-hop artist, one fan said: “You’re more than worthy. Love you so much.”

Another agreed: “U deserve a grammy for every year u gave to the game, thank u weepy never stop rapping GOAT.”

In October this year, the rapper faced controversy after his endorsement of Donald Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans, which former fans called him out on: “Your support for Trump and your negative reaction to BLM… we did not forget and we the people are holding you accountable for it.”

Another agreed: “You put a real stain on YM when you stood next to ol’ dude who clearly supports pressing Black people.”

The Grammy Awards have been rife with controversy after the nominations were announced earlier this month, and Lil Wayne isn’t alone in his bewilderment on not being invited or included in music’s biggest night of the year. Fiona Apple considered boycotting because of the Dr. Luke nomination and a few weeks ago, the Recording Academy apologized to Tiffany Haddish after offering her an unpaid hosting gig.

Others snubbed by the Recording Academy include Canada’s own The Weeknd, who received no nominations despite the success of his single “Blinding Lights” — which broke the record for the most weeks spent atop Billboard’s Top 10 chart. After the 30-year-old artist called the Grammys “corrupt,” fellow Toronto-born musician, Drake took to social media to defend him, “what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter,” he wrote.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on CBS on Jan. 31, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. Trevor Noah is set to host.