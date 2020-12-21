Granger Smith Gifts His Own Truck To One Lucky Fan: ‘I’m Happy It’s Going To A Deserving Family’

Granger Smith is giving back this holiday season.

In a 22-minute-long video posted to his YouTube channel, the country singer documented his unprecedented contest to gift one lucky fan his very own truck.

The contest was held at his Yee Yee Farm, where five qualifying contest winners were challenged to be the last to remove their hand from his truck throughout 24 hours of cold, rain, and enticing offers, including a free vacation package.

Ultimately, Mark from Wisconsin won the grand prize after standing toe to toe all night against the runner-up Lauren, who accepted an offer to go on tour for a weekend with Smith in 2021.

While the singer was bittersweet about giving away his very own truck, he’s thankful it’s in the hands of one of his fans, writing on Instagram, “The reality of saying goodbye to my truck hasn’t quite sunk in, but I’m happy It’s going to a deserving family.”

Fans can watch the heartwarming video above.