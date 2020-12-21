Jennifer Garner, Marla Sokoloff Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’

Twenty years after starring as Wanda and Wilma, Jennifer Garner and Marla Sokoloff are celebrating “Dude, Where’s My Car?”‘s milestone.

The co-stars took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to the film. The comedy starred Garner and Sokoloff, who played twins, as well as, Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott.

“Internet, are you sure this was twenty years ago? How??!” Sokoloff captioned her post. “All I remember were the happy tears streaming down my face from trying to not break character.”

Garner shared her post next, honouring the film and Sokoloff’s 40th birthday.

“This week, #DudeWheresMyCar turned twenty (Dude!) and my beautiful friend Marla Sokoloff, who played my twin, turned 40 (Sweet!) Holy cow, does that mean I’m just 40, too?” Garner, 48, joked.

“Dude, Where’s My Car?” follows Jesse (Kutcher) and Chester (Scott), two friends who wake up one morning after a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car. Desperate, the pals enlist their girlfriends, twins Wilma and Wanda, for help.