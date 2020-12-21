Wax On, Wax Off With The Cast Of ‘The Karate Kid’ In New ‘Reunited Apart’ Episode

It’s several generations of Karate Kids all together.

On Monday, Josh Gad hosted a brand new episode of his web series “Reunited Apart”, bringing back together the cast of “The Karate Kid” and the spin-off series “Cobra Kai”.

Original stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Elisabeth Shue all appeared during the reunion, sharing their memories from filming the martial arts classic from 1984.

During the reunion, Macchio recalled auditioning for the film and his reaction to the title of the film.

“It was a script called ‘The Karate Kid’, and I said that’s a lame title, and if it ever sticks I’m going to have to carry it for the rest of my life, but what are the odds that’s gonna happen,” he laughed.

Comedian Amy Schumer also made a special appearance during the episode to express her fandom for “The Karate Kid”.

“I could probably recite it,” she said of the film.