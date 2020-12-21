Gwen Stefani Doesn’t ‘Want To Do Anything Without’ Blake Shelton: ‘He’s My Best Friend’

Gwen Stefani is speaking candidly about her new fiancé, Blake Shelton.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker opened up about what she loves most about Shelton nearly two months after their engagement.

“Gosh, it’s hard not to like almost everything about Blake Shelton,” gushes Stefani. “I said ‘almost’ only because it would be silly to [be] like, ‘I like everything about Blake.’ No one’s perfect, of course.”

She continues: “He’s just a very generous, generous guy. He’s full of love and generosity… and he’s a smart, smart guy as well. So you feel safe. You can lean on him and trust him.”

Stefani explains the root of what makes them so perfect for each other is that they’re “best friends,” revealing, “We tell each other everything. I don’t want to do anything without him. He’s my homie.”

The couple announced the news of their engagement on Oct. 27, with Stefani posing with a diamond ring while kissing Shelton.

Stefani also just released her latest single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, after dropping two duets, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere”, with Shelton.