Lady A Open Up About Controversial Name Change In Wake of BLM Movement

On Monday, award-winning trio Lady A opened up on the “Tamron Hall Show” about their controversial decision to drop ‘Antebellum’ from their name this past June.



At the time, the members of the band said they were “regretful and embarrassed” that they had considered the loaded history of the term. The headline-making name change ruffled feathers for 61-year-old Seattle blues singer Anita White, who had released multiple records under the same name, ‘Lady A.’

Clapping back, the singer dropped “My Name Is All I Got” amid her legal battle, with the lyrics: “They tried to take my name / My name is all I got / “I’ve come too far to turn around / I can’t, I won’t stop now…”

In their first TV conversation since the decision to drop the contentious name, ‘Antebellum,’ the band discussed the origin of their previous moniker, how they felt the change reflected their commitment to inclusivity, justice and equality and their reaction to the controversy and criticism that came along with the change.



Hillary Scott said the decision still rings true today as much as it did back in June: “I mean we want our music, and our live shows and, you know, anything that we’re a part of, for everyone to feel welcome and invited.”

After witnessing the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter Movement this year, Scott added: “Our name changing was the first step…but you never know how things are going to happen and we never saw that coming.”

The Antebellum era was a period in the history of the Southern United States in the 18th century marked by the economic growth of the region, largely due to its heavy reliance on slavery.

Musing on the decision, Dave Haywood said the band mulled it over with employees and friends of colour, “our goal was to find out the heart behind what ‘Antebellum’ could bring up for some, and unanimously, it brought up hardship.”

The band’s third member, Charles Kelly said the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter Movement ignited the group’s name change: “You know, we came up with the name thinking about the Antebellum home… I don’t know it’s so naive now looking back, but I think, as we’ve grown up, we all have kids now. I mean why now? Well, we’re a lot older, we look at the world a lot different. You know we’re trying to leave the world a little bit better too for our kids and the next generation. And we want to be a part of change.”

Admitting it was a divisive issue that has alienated some fans, Kelley adds, “it shouldn’t be a divisive issue, it’s just about love.”