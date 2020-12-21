Robin Wright Searches For Meaning In The Wilderness In ‘Land’ Trailer

Nature can be a place for rebirth.

On Monday, the first trailer debuted for the new film “Land” directed by and starring Robin Wright.

In the movie, Wright plays a woman who ventures out into the American wilderness after experienced a tragic loss.

Photo: Focus Features

Living alone in the mountains, she nearly succumbs to the environment, but is saved by a local hunter, played by Oscar-nominee Demián Bachir.

The two forge a bond shaped by personal tragedy as Wright’s character learns to live again.

“Land” opens in theatres Feb. 12, 2021.