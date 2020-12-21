Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Surprise Appearance During ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Reunion

He said he’d “be back.”

On Monday, Yahoo! Entertainment hosted a special “Kindergarten Cop” reunion with six of the kids who starred in the film, and they all got a special surprise from Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

About 35 minutes into the reunion, the conversation got interrupted as the film’s star suddenly appeared on the Zoom call.

“How are you guys doing?” Schwarzenegger asked, to which one of the grown up kids responded, “We’re in shock.”

The actor and former California governor said that while he hadn’t seen his young co-stars in years, he had been keeping tabs on their lives, and invited them for an in-person reunion at his home post-pandemic.

“I think it was stupid for us not to do that in the past, but I think we should get together when this coronavirus is over, we should have a reunion,” he said. “We can get together, have a party and get the gossip going.”

Schwarzenegger also talked about his iconic line, “It’s not a tumah!,” from the 1990 family film.

“There was some times when we realized that when I said certain lines in the class, because of my accent and because the way I say things, the kids were laughing,” he explained. “I would just scream loud, ‘It’s not a tumour, it’s not a tumour at all!’ and the kids would be laughing instead of being scared.”

He added that director Ivan Reitman thought that reaction was perfect.

“If the kids laugh, then I think the audience will laugh too,” Schwarzenegger recalled. “And that’s exactly what happened, so those lines became classic lines.”