Adam Brody On Whether He And Wife Leighton Meester Will Tune Into Upcoming ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

Adam Brody admits he and his wife Leighton Meester are a little curious about that “Gossip Girl” reboot.

“The O.C.” alum chatted with WSJ. Magazine and spilled on whether or not they will tune into the reboot since Meester starred in the original CW drama Queen B, Blair Waldorf.

According to Brody, 41, “I highly doubt we’ll watch it front to back.”

RELATED: Adam Brody Reveals He And Leighton Meester Have Welcomed A New Baby Boy

He further explained, “I don’t think we’re the audience, but I’m sure we’ll dip our toes in.”

While “Gossip Girl” isn’t the couple’s speed, Brody did reveal what they got up to this quarantine, “We just finished ‘The Reagans’, I enjoyed that. We watched ‘Mank’, the Fincher movie, last night. We watched ‘The Crown’, ‘The Vow’, [and] ‘Moonbase 8’, which I thought was kind of sweet, lovely. And then also randomly in the Tim Heidecker–verse, we just did ‘Beef House’, which I really like, which is just like a crystal-meth ‘Full House’.”

Brody and Meester have been married since 2014 and share two children, daughter Arlo, 5, and a newborn, who they welcomed earlier this year.

RELATED: Rachel Bilson Apologizes To Everyone Still Upset Over Her Breakup With Adam Brody 14 Years Later

The HBO Max upcoming reboot takes place eight years after the original series took place, with an entirely new group of the Upper East Side’s elite. The new generation will deal with a new version of the Gossip Girl character, who is more powerful thanks to social media.

The original “Gossip Girl” series aired for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.

HBO’s “Gossip Girl” was delayed and is set to release in 2021.