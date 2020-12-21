Dax Shepard Says Unconditional Love From Kristen Bell ‘Saved My Life’ After Rehab

Dax Shepard has had a tough but good 2020.

In the latest episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, Shepard opened up about his relapse earlier this year after being sober for 16 years.

“I can’t imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn’t hate me,” he said to wife Kristen Bell and co-host Monica Padman. “I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special.”

He added, “It saved my life.”

“Nobody saved you but you,” Bell told him, “and your courage and boldness to say, ‘I feel like I’m slipping’ or ‘I did slip and I need to be honest before it gets worse’ and I’m just grateful to all parties involved. I think we did a really good job, team.”

She continued, “I feel really grateful and honoured that you felt you could trust me. I feel grateful that I was allowed in to the inner circle.”

Talking about the year overall, Shepard admitted, “I feel guilty saying this, but I still loved this year immensely. I loved this year. I had a great year.”

Bell agreed, saying, “I think we’re very lucky to say that, because we’re not out of work and we’re not looking at eviction and we’re not struggling to put food on the table.”

Shepard added, “I’m saying though even with two surgeries and a relapse and shame spiral and all this stuff, still a great year for me.”