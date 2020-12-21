NeNe Leakes Calls For Fans To Boycott ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Claiming She Was Pushed Out Of Show

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 17039 -- Pictured: (l-r) Nene Leakes, Marlo Hampton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Reality TV Star NeNe Leakes took to Twitter asking fans to boycott the “Real Housewives of Atlanta”, after she alleged she was forced out.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S,” the 53-year-old tweeted.

She followed it up with another call to “sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs,’ she added.

Showing support, one fan tweeted: “Tell em NeNe, this is bullsh*t!!” Another fan called for her to name and shame: “Name names! Put them on blast! I’m sure you know what you’re talking about but it’s time to expose these ppl- the shade is thick.” And one follower simply put: “Move on sista,” while a fan linked to a #BoycottBravo Change.org petition from five months ago. It claims the TV Network Bravo gave “unfair” and “biased treatment” towards African American talent. RELATED:NeNe Leakes Tells ‘Tamron Hall’ She Wants ‘Fair Treatment’ From Bravo

Leakes announced on YouTube in September that she was leaving, months after the new season began filming. She told her fans: “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard.” NeNe Leakes attends the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM) “Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six… in the last four to five years, it has been less and less… things just didn’t feel fair,” the star added. RELATED:NeNe Leakes Hits Back After Wendy Williams & Andy Cohen Discuss Her Exit From ‘RHOA’ “And I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.” Back in September Bravo confirmed the news in a statement to Variety: “We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavours and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’.” “She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.” Leakes has been a huge part of the “Housewives” franchise since 2008, starring on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for the first seven seasons, later returning as a regular in season 10. ET Canada has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Watch the video of Leakes announcing her departure from the show here: