Wilmer Valderrama And Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Share Pregnancy Announcement

Fez is going to be a dad! “That ’70s Show” star Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the pregnancy announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday using the hashtag, “#ItsJustUs3Now.”

The artsy photos feature the pair wearing matching bomber jackets as different coloured smoke and a blue car sit in the background.

Pacheco ditched her shirt for the shoot, showing off her growing baby bump.

Valderrama’s pal and new dad, Joe Jonas, commented on the post with a series of heart-eye emojis, adding, “Congratulations! So happy!”