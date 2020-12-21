New ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel ‘Clarice’ Can’t Mention Hannibal Lecter

The upcoming “Silence of the Lambs” TV sequel, “Clarice“, will not feature any mention of Hannibal Lecter, according to execs on the show.

The iconic villain was played by Anthony Hopkins in the original 1991 horror movie.

However, the new CBS series will focus on Clarice Starling’s life after the events of “Silence of the Lambs”.

Executive producer, Alex Kurtzman, explained that “Clarice” is a sequel to both the movie and the Thomas Harris novel of the same name, which picks up while Lecter is still “at large.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kurtzman also discussed how the rights to the characters in Harris’ novels are split between MGM and The Dino De Laurentiis Company.

“I’m still trying to understand how the rights are divided,” he admitted. “But it’s been quite liberating because we have no interest in writing about Hannibal — not because we didn’t love the films and the show, but because it was done so well by so many people that it didn’t feel fresh for us.”

Kurtzman said that the show’s first season will focus on “an entity that represents something that we deal with in our lives all the time,” that he described as “a more expanded, nuanced, complicated, and topical version of a serial killer.”

He added, “We’re looking for not to repeat what [‘The Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan] Demme did, because I think the biggest mistake that we could make would be to mirror the style of that. We harness the spirit of it and ask, ‘What was he doing that was so meaningful and how do we interpret it now, 30 years later, for a modern audience?'”

The series stars Rebecca Breeds in the titular role, alongside Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn Nick Sandow and Marnee Carpenter.

“Clarice” premieres on CBS and CBS All Access on Feb. 11, 2021.