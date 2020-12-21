Will Smith Meets Will Smith To Surprise Young Hero

‘Tis the season to be merry for one young boy who appeared on a holiday special of Will Smith’s Snapchat Series “Will From Home” on Monday.

Rounding off the season with a bang, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor enlisted L.A. Dodger, “the other Will Smith”, for an episode where the pair virtually travelled to Los Angeles to surprise 8-year-old Aaron Moreno.

The youngest guest to appear on the show, Aaron’s sister, was sent to Mexico because they could no longer afford to keep her in the U.S..

Smith told the heartfelt story of how, armed with a handful of change, he took the bus to downtown L.A. where he bought plants, sold them for a profit and “just kept going and going and going.”

Living in a small, run-down shed with his family at the time, the young boy’s entrepreneurial plant pursuits put enough cash in their pocket to buy a car, a new apartment and eventually bring his sister home from Mexico.

Clearly inspired by the story, the actor bought $1,000 worth of plants from Aaron while singing his praises to his 9 million Youtube subscribers: “Aaron was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders and instead of collapsing, he said, ‘how can I help my family?'”

Smith and Smith then played a game of “Which Will Smith?” before surprising the beaming young boy with a PS5, L.A. Dodgers tickets, an invite to batting practice as well as a $10,000 donation. He also added, “Aaron’s Garden” will be listed for free on the social networking site, Nextdoor.

“Keep going, you’re inspiring all of us,” the young dodger, Smith added.

Will closed off the video by saying, “familia lo es todo,” which means “family is everything” in Spanish.

“Will From Home” celebrates real-life heroes from across the U.S. for their selflessness and bravery.