Rachel Zoe ‘Shattered’ After Son Skyler Falls 40 Feet From Ski Lift

Rachel Zoe was left “shattered and numb” after her son Skylar, 9, plummeted from a 40-foot ski lift over the weekend.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her eldest child laying in a hospital bed on Monday, Dec. 21.

Zoe told followers that she was posting the image to “remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute.”

Assuring fans that Skylar is on the mend, she wrote, “The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

In a separate post, the 52-year-old thanked followers for their support following the terrifying incident.

“Sky read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way,” she said.

Zoe later returned to Instagram to explain exactly how the accident occurred. “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift,” she shared.

“Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.”

Zoe added, “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this.”

Brave Skyler also addressed fans in a video posted to his mom’s Instagram Stories.

“Hi everyone. I’m okay, just sore,” he said. “To show you that I’m okay, I’m gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I’m totally fine, it’s just I’m a little sore and I’m kinda hurting, but I’m fine.”