Rachel Zoe’s 9-Year-Old Son Back On The Slopes After 40-Foot Fall From Ski Lift

Rachel Zoe and her 9-year-old son, Skylar, are back on the slopes after he fell from a 40-foot ski lift last weekend.

In an Instagram video the fashion designer shared on Christmas Eve, she, husband Rodger Berman and their two sons wished her followers a merry Christmas from the gondola in Aspen, where the family is enjoying a ski vacation.

After her son’s fall, Zoe wrote that she was left “shattered and numb” by the accident.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her eldest child laying in a hospital bed on Monday, Dec. 21.

Zoe told followers that she was posting the image to “remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute.”

Assuring fans that Skylar is on the mend, she wrote, “The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

In a separate post, the 52-year-old thanked followers for their support following the terrifying incident.

“Sky read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way,” she said.

Zoe later returned to Instagram to explain exactly how the accident occurred. “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift,” she shared.

“Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.”

Zoe added, “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this.”

Brave Skyler also addressed fans in a video posted to his mom’s Instagram Stories.

“Hi everyone. I’m okay, just sore,” he said. “To show you that I’m okay, I’m gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I’m totally fine, it’s just I’m a little sore and I’m kinda hurting, but I’m fine.”

She later shared another video declaring that Skylar was “nearly 100 per cent back to himself.”

In a video she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the fashion designer’s son admits his neck “is a little sore” but seems to have no lasting injuries from the fall.

“And just like that after experiencing an actual miracle..#Sky is almost 💯 percent back to himself after falling 40 feet from a ski-lift less than 48 hours ago🙏🏻❤️,” she wrote in the caption. “I cannot yet retell the story as it really happened but @rbermanus and I will heal our pain with time knowing that Sky is ok and stronger than ever. I don’t typically share traumatic moments with my community, but the love we felt from so many of you was overwhelming and truly helped heal us all.”

“Both Skyler and I have endless gratitude for your prayers and kindness and we will never forget it,” Zoe added. “Sky is the bravest little soul that was indeed saved by an angel 👼🏼 🙏🏻 .”

