Tamar Braxton On Her Mental Breakdown: My Son ‘Deserved Better’

In a raw and compelling interview on “Peace of Mind with Taraji”, television personality Tamar Braxton opened up further about her mental health struggles and suicide attempt, saying her son Logan “deserved better.”

Sitting down with co-hosts Taraji P. Henson and best friend Tracie Jade, Henson told their guest she was “in a safe place” before asking her when she first felt like she was losing control of her life.

“The first time I knew things weren’t normal is when everything went down with ‘The Real,’” she revealed. “I was in my bedroom, it was completely dark. You don’t shower, you don’t eat and you don’t know what day of the week it is. I was able to hide it enough to pull myself, barely, out of there.”

“And then, I go back to the same toxic lifestyle without dealing with anything that happened to me prior and that is continually happening to me,” Braxton continued. “From day to day, I was just barely sliding by. I just felt choked, it was no escape, I didn’t see another way out. I wanted to die. Everything was going wrong.”

Braxton teared up when Henson brought up her “beautiful” 7-year-old son Logan.

“Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I felt like he deserved better, I felt like I was embarrassing him being a fool on TV,” she said, explaining the attempt on her life. “I knew that’s not what my whole life really was, that’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. His loudmouth ghetto mama.”

Henson was moved to get up and give Braxton a hug, telling her, “I just want you to know I see you. I see you, okay? You are here for a reason, now you know that. I see so much of myself in you.”

When asked whether there was any talk about mental health in the Braxton household growing up, she laughed. “No, Becky, we’re Black people. No. We just deal with it. Because a therapist would mean something is wrong with me,” she continued.

She went on to call therapy “the best thing I’ve ever done,” telling the hosts she now goes “every single day … because I don’t have it figured out.”

Braxton said the line of communication between her and her son is in a much better place now, saying she’s “present” and “a real mother”.

“Now I can decipher when he’s having a hard time figuring out his emotions and when he really needs to sit down and I try to do that every day,” she said. Tamar added the two check in nightly, sharing their “rose” and “thorn” of the day with each other before talking about how to better themselves going forward.

The 43-year-old attempted suicide in July and said she was “done with reality TV,” claiming that would be the best thing for her. “I don’t feel like I need to give a depiction of my life and what’s happening and a play by play.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.