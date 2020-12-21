Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Cancelling Italy Wedding, ‘It Was Really Sad’

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on her decision to cancel her destination wedding earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “I’m Real” singer was due to marry Alex Rodriguez in Italy back in June.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Motivates Fans With Her ‘In The Morning’ Challenge’

Lopez called into SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” on Monday to speak about her upcoming performance on ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.

When asked if she and ARod had ever considered not getting married like Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, she replied, “Oh yeah we’ve talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez To Headline ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Reflecting on her cancelled nuptials, Lopez continued, “It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned It all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy… I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything.’”

Although the couple tried to “regroup for later in the year”, Lopez realized that it still “was not the right time.”

“So it was just a little disappointing,” she shared. “And then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Netflix Team Up On ‘The Cipher’ Movie Adaptation

Lopez also revealed how Barbra Streisand reached out to her after she performed the legendary singer’s “People” during “One World: Together at Home”.

“I’m a huge fan. My mother was a huge fan of hers and I’ve always been a huge fan,” she gushed.

“She works with somebody I worked with, a publicist,” she added. “They sent me an email and said, you know, ‘Tell her it was beautiful’ or very pretty or whatever it is she wrote, I can’t remember, but I was like, ‘Oh ok!’ I sent it to my mom. I’m like, ‘Look what Barbara Streisand sent me!'”