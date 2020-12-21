Kim Kardashian Is Giving Away Cash This Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – for 1,000 fans of Kim Kardashian at least. The 40-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardiashians” star took to Twitter to announce the news to her 68 million followers.

“Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table,” she wrote.

The highly successful entrepreneur added she wanted to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people.

Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday 🎄🎁 #partner pic.twitter.com/aHV4COQUvd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2020

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Brings Back Whoville Decorations For Christmas 2020

Fans were overjoyed and gushed over her kind gesture.

“Vouch! Great lady!” one fan tweeted.

It spurred on others to share stories with video and photos vying for the free cash, with one fan even posting a picture of his teeth.

“That would be simply magical to cover the dentist bill 4 my BB & buy tickets back to our motherland to finally get back home & reunite with family. Thank you for everything you can do, Kim,” he said.

RELATED:Stars Inspire Giving Back This Holiday Season

Another added, “Single mom of two living off $104 a week unemployment.”

“7th-grade English teacher from Brooklyn, NY. Teaching remotely is definitely not the same as teaching in person. Not to mention, I just moved & got a puppy. Big life changes! Thank you for the chance, ” another fan replied.

7th-grade English teacher from Brooklyn, NY. Teaching remotely is definitely not the same as teaching in person. Not to mention, I just moved & got a puppy. Big life changes! Thank you for the chance $AHadz. Huge thank you for the tag, Cristina! @SoLatinBarbie 🧡😭 — AHadz 🧡🌷🐉 (@ihadztotweet) December 21, 2020

One lucky recipient gushed, “You have no idea what this means to my family. Tears. Just happy happy tears.”

Omg I am freaking out right now and will be booking a plane ticket. You have no idea what this means to my family. Tears. Just happy happy tears. pic.twitter.com/HOiNx8QuFU — Jill 📚⚡️🏒🦄🔮👻📚 (@potterhockey) December 21, 2020