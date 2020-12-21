Jamie Lee Curtis Defends Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Accused Of Murder In Heartfelt Open Letter

Jamie Lee Curtis has penned a powerful open letter for a teenage sex trafficking victim who has been accused of murdering her purchaser.

The “Halloween” star wants a Texas DA to lift murder charges off 16-year-old Zephaniah “Zephi” Trevino.

Curtis took to Instagram to share a picture of the letter on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Trevino is one of three people accused of murdering Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Morillo.

Her defence alleges that she was an innocent witness who watched her seller murdering her purchaser.

“I’m an actress, author and advocate for children. But most important of all, I’m a mother,” wrote Curtis in the passionate note.

“How is it possible that a 16-year-old girl, a victim of sex trafficking and sexual violence who was an innocent bystander in a crime, could possibly be held accountable for that crime? That is the brutal truth happening to Zephi Trevino today. The Dallas district attorney plans to try this teen sex trafficking victim as an adult when she is still just a child,” continued the actress.

“Hearing her story pierced my mother’s heart and I am writing this as a way to help Zephi’s own mother, Crystal, fight to free her daughter.”

Curtis went on, “As a mother of two children, I am outraged. Our criminal justice system must be better than this. All the DA has to do is drop the charges against this innocent girl. She didn’t hold a gun. She didn’t create the scenario. She was being sold for sex. And now, after being abused and victimized by her trafficker, she’s being victimized again — this time by the legal system that should be protecting her.”

She concluded: “Please join us to help put pressure on the DA. No family should have to endure this.”

Trevino’s accusers say that her sex trafficking victim claims are a complete fabrication designed to garner sympathy after she was part of a robbery that went wrong.