Madonna Shows Off Her ‘Beautiful’ Hip Surgery Scar And Cupping Marks On Instagram

Madonna is getting back on track after hip surgery, flaunting her curvy figure and scars on Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, the 62-year-old singer shared a series of scantily-clad pictures of a scar on her left hip and a cluster of red marks on her legs from cupping therapy – a form of alternative medicine that increases blood flow and relaxation through the application of heated cups.

RELATED: Rupert Everett Reveals Where He Stands With Madonna After Years Of Fractured Friendship

Sporting a black bikini, pink hair and brightly coloured beaded jewelry, the hitmaker posed for mirror selfies adding the hashtags, “#recovery”, “#cupping”, “#beautiful scar'” at the bottom of the screen.

The “Holiday” singer cancelled the last North American show of her Madame X world tour last December because of an injury she admits brought her to tears.

RELATED: Madonna Cancels Last ‘Madame X’ North American Tour Date: ‘I Was In Tears From The Pain’

She shared the news on Instagram. “As I climbed the ladder to sing ‘Batuka’ on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries,” Madonna explained. “Which has been indescribable for the past few days.”

“With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show,” she continued. “My prayers were answered, and I made it.”

“I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!” she concluded. “However this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show.”

RELATED: Madonna Gets First Tattoo Ever At 62: ‘Inked For The Very First Time’