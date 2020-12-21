Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid Honour Irish Frontline Workers After Reuniting For First Time In 9 Months

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have finally reunited after spending over half a year apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The thoughtful couple honoured Irish frontline workers in a sweet social media message.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Admits She Has Not Seen Fiancé Johnny McDaid In Over Half A Year

Lovely Christmas message to the Ráth Mór community, thanking everyone for their hard work over the past year, from @johnnymcdaid and @CourteneyCox. pic.twitter.com/0dy45ncEA6 — Ráth Mór Creggan (@mor_rath) December 11, 2020

“We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year,” said Cox as she stood next to her partner.

The Rath Mór community centre is situated in McDaid’s native county of Derry.

“Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work — it’s so appreciated,” the Snow Patrol star added. “And I know it’s been a really tough year, but here’s to a great 2021 ahead.”

RELATED: Courteney Cox Celebrates Boyfriend Johnny McDaid’s Birthday Virtually Due To Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘It’s Been 133 Days Since We Were Last Together’

The new video is the first time that fans have seen the couple together since COVID-19 caused travel restrictions around the world.

McDaid returned to the United Kingdom in March, a day before borders closed due to the onset of the pandemic.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her ‘Partner’ Johnny McDaid

“At first I was like, ‘Wow what do I do with myself? I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so much more, I’ve perfected it,’” Cox told Foy Vance on the “Vinyl Supper” podcast series.

Detailing her adjustment period, she added, “Sundays are different, I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, ‘OK, people have been quarantining, everyone’s safe,’ they like to come to the beach so I’m not that lonely.”