‘Riverdale’ Star Casey Cott Announces Engagement

“Riverdale” star Casey Cott is officially off the market.

The actor announced his engagement on Instagram over the weekend.

The 28-year-old shared a picture of him and his unnamed girlfriend together, which he captioned with three engagement ring emojis.

Many of Cott’s famous friends shared messages of congratulations underneath the post.

“Congratulations loverssss,” wrote “High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Cott’s fellow “Riverdale” star, Vanessa Morgan, said, “So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two.”

The official Buffalo Bills Instagram account also chimed in to say “Congrats!”

Cott plays Kevin Keller on the hit CW show.