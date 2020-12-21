Avril Lavigne Introduces Fans To New Motorcycle While Sharing Update On Album

Avril Lavigne is keeping her fans in the loop on her new music.

The “Complicated” singer took to Instagram to share the latest update on her upcoming album, while showcasing her new motorcycle.

“I have been in the studio for the last two weeks every day,” says Lavigne, revealing that she has been hard at work recently.

The 36-year-old also says that she has been “riding her bike” while she is not recording in the studio.

Lavigne continues, “This is my new cake bike. It was custom built for me by Revival Motorcycles. It says MFP, Mother F**king Princess.”

Captioning the video, the Ontario-born star wrote, “Writing and Riding into 2021 like… 🎸🎤🏍”

Lavigne recently took to Instagram to reveal that she had been in the recording studio with her friends Derek Ryan Smith and John Feldmann.

Her last studio album, Head Above Water, was released on Feb. 15, 2019.