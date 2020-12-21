Johnny Gilbert Reveals Everyone On ‘Jeopardy!’ Is ‘Shaken’ Since Alex Trebek’s Death

Johnny Gilbert is revealing what life has been like on the “Jeopardy!” set since the death of Alex Trebek.

The show’s longtime announcer has revealed how crew members are “in a fog” since the beloved presenter passed away in November.

“Alex has always been the same person,” said Gilbert about his late friend in an interview with People. “He was very introspective, he read a tremendous amount and traveled a lot. He was always doing crossword puzzles to keep his mind active.”

The 96-year-old announcer recalled how the “very intelligent” host would encourage youngsters in the audience to better themselves, telling them, “You’ve got to read, you have to learn. That’s the way you’re going to succeed.”

Gilbert continued, “He would answer any question anyone wanted to ask. He would get so involved that we would have to hold up coming back out of commercial for him to finish with the audience, but he insisted.”

Discussing what filming “Jeopardy!” has been like since Trebek’s death, Gilbert admitted, “Everybody’s walking around in a little bit of a fog, shaken from the whole thing. Part of me left here when Alex left, really.”

Canadian-born Trebek died at his home in Los Angeles on Nov. 8 after more than 18 months of fighting pancreatic cancer. He was 80.