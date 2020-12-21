Chadwick Boseman Really Learned How To Play The Trumpet For Role In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Chadwick Boseman showed true commitment to his character by actually learning how to play an instrument for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

The late actor studied the trumpet ahead of playing Levee in his final film.

Boseman’s co-stars made the revelation during a new featurette for the Netflix movie.

“He truly learned to play. I think everyone was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing, Chad? Okay, now I’m gonna learn too,” said Colman Domingo.

The actor continued, “I love that [Chadwick’s] like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna challenge you. We’re gonna challenge each other’.”

Glynn Turman also recalled Boseman working diligently to master the instrument before filming.

“We were all staying in the same hotel. It started sounding like, you know, a music school,” he remembered. “You get off the elevator and you could hear Chadwick, you know, working on it. Made you say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to practice right now, but I better get to start practicing.’”

Fellow star Viola Davis recently discussed working with Boseman, who passed away in August due to colon cancer.

“When I found out he was gone, I lost it,” she admitted during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show.” “I was so surprised because I had worked with him.”

According to Davis, she had no idea he was ill. “I saw him thin and tired, but there are a lot of thin, tired actors in our business — it’s an exhausting profession.”

“But I cannot see his life as tragic because of his integrity and authenticity — he had those in great supply. He was a character actor in the body of a leading man,” she added.

“Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary ‘Mother of the Blues’ Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives,” notes Netflix’s official synopsis.