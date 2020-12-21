Meghan Markle Dresses For Winter In Rare Public Appearance With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was prepared for December temperatures as she ventured out in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec 20.

Both the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry wore face masks during their pre-Christmas outing around their home city.

The couple left 19-month-old baby Archie at home while running some Sunday errands together.

Meghan was seen wearing a brown J.Crew parka teamed with matching boots, while Harry looked more casual in a grey shirt and jeans.

Meghan and Harry have had a busy month after recently revealing that they would be venturing into the podcasting business.

Their Spotify deal will see the duo each hosting their own podcasts, as well as producing their own shows, The Verge reported.

The couple also announced the launch of their own audio production company called Archewell Audio, named after Archie.

Harry and Meghan’s shows will debut in 2021, but they will appear in a holiday special podcast this month featuring special guests.

According to the report, Harry’s podcast will likely focus on veterans’ issues, while Meghan’s may highlight issues of gender equality.