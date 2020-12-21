Molly Sims Discusses Losing Mom During The Pandemic On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Molly Sims was brought to tears while discussing her mother’s death on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

The model joined Barrymore to discuss the importance of being open about losses and imperfections in life.

“I lost my mom this year and we talk a lot about grief,” shared Sims, while speaking about her website. “Then we talk about girlfriends and just really digging, just digging a little deeper than before.”

“This year has been such a year of loss and such a year of new experiences, and new coping mechanisms,” Barrymore commented.

Sims replied, “Yeah, I never thought, you know, I never thought that … Listen, she was definitely sick… I just never thought I would lose, you know, my best friend, you know, during, during a pandemic, you know?”

She continued, “Its been hard but it’s also been great because I’ve had such a great community reach out to me, and I’ve had great people to speak to. And it’s just, it definitely, you know, a process.”

Sims added, “And I think sometimes in our business, that we only show the filtered Instagram, like perfect part. And life’s just not like that. You know what I mean?”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.