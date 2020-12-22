Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Got Into Costume For A ‘Game Of Thrones’-Themed Dinner At Home

Winter is here at the McGraw-Hill household.

On Monday, Tim McGraw shared photos on Instagram of the “Game of Thrones”-themed family dinner he and Faith Hill threw at home with their kids.

The dinner came complete with costumes inspired by the show.

Hill appeared dressed as the villainous Night King, while McGraw put on a red wig and beard as Tormund Giantbane.

Their three daughters also dressed up as characters from the show, complete with crowns and swords.

“So we had a ‘Game of Thrones’ themed dinner at home with the kiddos. Merry Christmas!” McGraw captioned the post.

In the comments, daughter Audrey, who had dressed up as Sansa Stark, wrote, “We killed it honestly.”