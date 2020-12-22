Jennifer Lopez Talks Dressing Up As Alex Rodriguez’s Ex Madonna For Halloween

Jennifer Lopez didn’t have any problem dressing up as one of her partner’s exes.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, the singer-actress talked about her and Alex Rodriguez’s excellent Halloween costumes from earlier this year.

“Yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much. My kids were hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, ‘What are you doing?'” Lopez said. “I dressed as Madonna and Alex, he went as Bruce Springsteen.”

Cohen then remembered that, at one point, Rodriguez and Madonna were briefly linked romantically, asking if that was “odd” for Lopez.

“No. I mean, it was so long ago,” she responded. “No, it wasn’t weird at all. I loved it.”

Madonna and Rodriguez were spotted spending time together in summer 2008, leading to rumours of their involvement.